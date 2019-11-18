Education Department distances itself from ‘fake’ images relating to CSE









File picture: Pixabay Durban - The Department of Basic Education has distanced itself from controversial images being circulated on social media purportedly of a new book about sexual education to be taught in schools from next year. Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga also denied that condoms would be distributed with stationery from next year. He said the department was conducting pilot projects in 1 500 schools in Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape at both primary and secondary schools in consultation with communities. Mhlanga said the fake news being peddled on social media about comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) had caused unnecessary confusion and anxiety among parents. “Members of the public have been contacting the department about videos with incorrect information that have also been distributed on social media.

“These social media posts have misled the public and created unnecessary anxiety and anger among parents,” he said.

Mhlanga said one of the many images showed adults in bed with graphic details. The department said there was a difference between what was on social media and what was contained in the department’s booklet.

“Parents are therefore urged to verify with the department before making decisions based on information published by certain organisations and individuals,” he said.

He said CSE was to address issues around sexual abuse, HIV, pregnancy and other pupil- related issues, including pupils leaving school before matriculating.

Mhlanga also denied that parents would be able to “opt out” of the programme, saying the minister’s response to a parliamentary question was taken out of context.

“Minister Angie Motshekga said that all pupils in public schools receive set provisions as per the curriculum and assessment policy statements (Caps).

“Parents have a right to opt out of Caps, provided that they can produce an alternative curriculum that meets the required Caps criteria for competence. The meaning of this is contrary to the interpretation as perpetuated in the article,” Mhlanga said.

“The response is not to suggest that parents can opt out of specific sections of the curriculum like life orientation, which has CSE, but rather the whole curriculum altogether, and replace it with an equivalent,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said that since the introduction of CSE in 2000, the department had held continuous consultative engagements with stakeholders at both national and provincial level.

Childline KZN spokesperson, Adeshni Naicker, said she believed that the lessons would create a platform for children to disclose if they had been abused.

“We strongly believe that many social ills can be curbed at primary education level if education around this increases. We are confidant that educators are aware of age-appropriate discussions,” she said.

The Mercury