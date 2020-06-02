Education is key in war against Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is not a war but about culture and education, says SANDF brigadier-general Siphiwo Dlomo. He was speaking on the deployment of soldiers to help fight the virus in KwaZulu-Natal. Dlomo, 54, has first-hand experience dealing with epidemics and has brought his knowledge of working with the UNs Monuc peacekeeping mission, during the 2007 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to his home province. He was also deployed to Liberia, Cote d’ Ivoire and Sudan between 2009 and 2013. Dlomo, who grew up in a Durban township, is a career soldier, having started with Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) at the age of 15, and is therefore sensitive to the devastating impact the pandemic has had on poor families. Usually stationed in Pretoria, he had to leave his family to commandeer the local deployment.

“When the president decided they wanted us to assist the police, they appointed nine generals to be responsible for the deployed force. You don’t want to be emotionally involved with the deployment and you would prefer to be far from your place of birth, but Covid-19 is not about war. It is about culture and how to make people embrace different things culturally,” he said.

And so it turned out that having been brought up in the local culture, he had a strong understanding of how people lived and thought, enabling him to lead the 1200-strong provincial deployment and their interactions with citizens.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of more than 73180 soldiers in April, these are only called up for active duty to fight the virus when their services are needed.

“What made sense to me as an individual was that this is more about educating people to take responsibility because we need to take responsibility as individuals, which will determine whether this virus will spread or not, so let’s use the defence force so they voluntarily change the culture,” he said.

Apart from supporting the police at roadblocks to ensure people adhere to lockdown regulations under the Disaster Management Act, Dlomo said the SANDF was actively involved in rural and township areas where myths about the virus abound and education on how to use basic hygiene was most needed. Dlomo said it was important to understand culture and to use ancient practices - such as the cleaning of huts with cow dung to kill bacteria - as analogies for the modern hygienic practises of hand washing and sanitising, which are vital to beating ­Covid-19. He said the SANDF was working closely with NGOs and helped them to distribute educational pamphlets about ­­Covid-19, hygiene and social distancing.

“When I was deployed in the DRC there was Ebola and up until today I had no recollection of any one of us contracting Ebola. We interacted with the population on a daily basis but we were very careful,” he said.

He said although most people only experience mild symptoms and many survive, Covid-19 was more virulent than Ebola. Dlomo was recently quarantined after he had contact with a solider who tested positive.

Asked how working amid the Ebola outbreak prepared him for the fight against Covid-19 he said: “Education, education, education. But you cannot force education, you can only persuade people of what lies before them. The only way to fight Covid-19 is to make people understand the dangers ­Covid-19 brings. You can arrest them every day but that won’t make a difference. But you can educate one person and the entire family will wear masks and you can educate one person on hand washing. You don’t have to be rich to wash your hands.”

He said the deployment had focused on educating people in rural and township areas where it was most needed and where there was also less space for social distancing, which is why affluent suburbs like Glenwood and Durban North had seen less of a militarily presence.

“Also people in the townships, like KwaMashu said ‘it’s (the virus) a white thing, it’s not for amabantawami’ (my children), it’s a Chinese thing, it’s a US thing’. In Inanda people are living in a one-bedroom house with nine or 11 people, but in places like Glenwood people are more educated and there is space,” he said.

“In Inanda when people are in a one-bedroom house and they need to do social distancing they ask, what can we do? I tell them (soldiers) that we need to be circumspect, we need to be understanding. And at the level where you see that none of them are working and if you tell them ‘you can’t do this’ you are telling them to go hungry and seal themselves off,” he said.

“We are mindful that Covid-19 brings poverty and you might find someone is a breadwinner but lost their job last month. We prefer to be very circumspect and persuasive, so they understand we are avoiding a calamity,” he said.

He said soldiers had to comply with a military code of conduct and with a Disaster Management Act “mission specific” code of conduct drafted on May 21 following a Gauteng North High Court Order which required police and the military to draft a special code. This was put in place after Alexandra resident Collins Khosa was allegedly beaten to death by soldiers for having a beer in his home.

“Force is not part of who we are in our culture as the Department of Defence, and it cannot be condoned, so that is why when one has violated our code of conduct the law must take its course, and we leave the law to take its course because we need to operate within the rule of law,” Dlomo said.

He urged people with any complaints of abuse of power to lodge them with the military ombudsman on www.milombud.org or 0126763800 or the SAPS hotline on 0800333177. (See sidebar).

The SANDF, through the SA Military Health Services, is also supporting the health department with screening and testing and its environmental health practitioners are assisting municipalities at workplaces that have had outbreaks.

He added that the military had deployed engineers to purify water in Mtubatuba and the team would next head to Jozini and Manguzi

Another challenge the military faces is stigma and fear of the virus.

“If we can eliminate the element of fear it will help us because you can’t be fearful of the virus; you have to understand it. Covid-19 is not a death sentence, and in KZN the recovery rate is very good, so when somebody has recovered he or she does not have Covid. Some of us may lose our lives but South Africa must continue so the rest can live, although we don’t see ourselves as sacrifices,” he said.

The Mercury