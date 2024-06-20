Education MEC dismisses claims of funding MK Party

Newly appointed MEC for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka has come out to defend himself against claims that he “provided” funding for the Umkhonto We Sizwe party ( MKP) in the run up to then elections last month. The ANC issued a statement on behalf of Hlomuka disputing the claims. He said the claims made that he had used state resourced to fund the MKP were malicious and maligned him.

The MK party decimated the ANC strongholds in the recent elections and secured 45% of the vote in KZN while pushing the ANC down from being the biggest party in the province to being the third after the IFP. An anonymous note had been circulated on social media alleging that Hlomuka had awarded a contract when he was the MEC for the Department of Transport and funding derived from that contract was used to fund the MK party. It alleged that this plot to fund MKP was hatched between the leaders of MK party, Hlomuka and ABC leader Philani Mavundla.

In a statement released through the ANC, Hlomuka said, “I am writing to vehemently deny and refute the false and damaging accusations made against me in my previous capacity as MEC of Transport.” He said the allegations of involvement in funding a political party, meeting with leaders to plot funding, pressurising staff to irregularly award a contract, and paying for work not done are entirely unfounded and malicious, driven by malice and mischief aimed at tarnishing his reputation and political career. “The facts unequivocally contradict these claims, demonstrating the accused's intent to deceive,” he said.

Hlomuka said the contract followed a competitive bidding process, no construction had started and no payment had been made. “The timing of this article is a calculated attempt to damage my political career, a clear act of political mischief. I demand a retraction and challenge the accusers to submit evidence. I am willing to cooperate fully with any investigation to clear my name and reputation, which has been maliciously maligned,” he said. In a telephonic interview with “The Mercury”, Mavundla also dismissed the claims as madness, “how can anyone transfer R40 million from a government account to a political party. How do you get around the FICA regulations, this is madness.”

Mavundla said this could be attempt to smear his name, “I am called everything, I am not a popular guy because I speak my mind. I have been called everything and the only thing that I have not been accused of is sleeping with married woman.” In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said, “To set the record straight, I have not seen Mr Hlomuka since my time as deputy mayor of eThekwini, where we met during the floods in Inanda. There have been no meetings between myself and the individuals mentioned in the document. “The claim that R40 million was deposited into an account raises serious concerns. Such a large sum would undoubtedly require extensive explanations to comply with FICA regulations.