Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu calls for inquiry after claims of racism at Grosvenor Girls

Durban - KwaZly-Natal for Education Kwazi Mshengu has urged Premier Sihle Zikalala to establish an inquiry into KwaZulu-Natal schools where allegations of racism have been reported. Mshengu was addressing the media yesterday in Durban after an independent panel found that systematic racism was evident at Grosvenor Girls’ High School. The findings of the report have received positive reactions from the KZN Parents’ Association, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) and National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB).

Mshengu said the department would implement the recommendations of the panel. “We will be laying a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against the principal and the deputy principal after receiving the report. “Further to that, we will be asking the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Mr Sihle Zikalala to establish an inquiry to allow for schools in KwaZulu-Natal where there are allegations of racism to come forward and tell their stories.” Other recommendations include the review of all appointments made by the principal as well as the contracts she signed with the affected employees, and the immediate termination of all employees who are found to have been employed without meeting basic requirements and any other specific requirements for the post.

Mshengu said the principal and another employee should be held liable for all funds paid to any staff member found to have been employed into a position without meeting basic requirements. “The principal must be charged with misconduct for infractions relating to racism, irregular appointments of employees and financial irregularities. “The report leaves no room for doubt that its findings and recommendations are based on credible and verifiable evidence tendered by various people. In this situation, I have decided to accept all the recommendations given by the panel and have referred the report to the HOD for implementation.” Thirona Moodley, Naptosa’s chief executive officer, said they appreciated the investigation. “The findings against the principal are serious and definitely will warrant disciplinary action. The use of derogatory and discriminatory language has no place in our schools. We cannot allow leaders of schools to perpetuate racism.”

Moodley said irregular appointments and financial mismanagement were issues for which the principal should be held accountable. “Naptosa wants this to be a lesson for the Department of Education. Allegations reported to the department must be dealt with swiftly and expeditiously. We cannot allow our learners to take to the streets before we act. Naptosa did previously report the racist conduct of the same principal to the Office of the Premier, however, it did not reach any conclusion.” NASGB general secretary Matakanye Matakanya described racism as an enemy of democracy. “We welcome the findings of the independent panel appointed by the Department of Education, we will also support any action taken by the Department of Education to deal with those responsible for racism.” KZN Parents’ Association chairperson Vee Gani said they welcomed the findings. “We all have to abide by the law and we call for the appropriate action to be taken. We also call for the Department of Education to implement mechanisms to ensure that something like this does not happen again.”