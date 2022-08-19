Education MEC says inquiry will be conducted to probe racism allegations at Hillcrest school

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer has described reports of derogatory and racist remarks by some pupils at Hillcrest High School as shocking and unacceptable. Frazer visited Hillcrest High yesterday to address allegations of racism that surfaced after WhatsApp messages were leaked on social media where five pupils from the school used racial slurs – including the K-word and the N-word – to describe black pupils in a private group last year.

The matter only came to light this year. “Everything that was said by the pupils is shocking and saddening. We cannot keep racists in our department and we will not allow racism in our schools,” Fraser said, adding that there would be an inquiry into the allegations. She said resolutions would be provided in a week.

A pupil holds up a sign. Pupils raised issues of racism and sexism during the meeting. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA) “After hearing what they had to say, we have commissioned an inquiry which will be chaired by a chief director at the KZN Department of Education.”

Frazer said section 9 of the Constitution prohibits all forms of discrimination and the department will deal with all matters raised concerning racism, and all parties involved will be part of the inquiry. While the MEC was at the school, the police and private security companies were present to monitor the situation, as there were reports of a riot brewing. Some parents were seen coming to collect their children after they received messages from their children about them being “locked down” in their classrooms.

Hillcrest High School, in a statement issued last week addressing the racism allegations, said the WhatsApp group was not affiliated to the school officially, but the participants were their pupils. Head of the school governing body Byron Creed said when the matter surfaced it was not swept under the carpet, but dealt with, and the pupils were suspended. According to Creed, the pupils did not fully understand the connotations of the words and the history of the words they had written in their private WhatsApp group chat.

He added that the pupils and their parents apologised “profusely”. During the meeting with the MEC, pupil representatives said they didn’t appreciate the way the matter was handled by the school, saying it felt as though the school cared more about its reputation than it did for the pupils affected by the racist remarks. The pupils accused the school of protecting the perpetrators of racism rather than having regard for the victims.

They added that the pupils in question have shown no remorse. They said the pupils accused of racism were suspended for seven days, but served only three days after the school allowed them back to write tests. “It saddens me that I have to miss class to fight racism in an environment where I should be protected, while those who have wronged us are allowed to be in class,” said one pupil. The pupils said issues of sexism and body shaming at the school were also not addressed accordingly.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) said there should be no element of racism in schools, and those who were found to be racist should be dealt with. Lwazi Nhlumayo, deputy chairperson of Cosas, said racism was illegal and it should be dealt with in accordance with the law. “It’s a known fact that calling someone the K-word is illegal, so we will take it a step further by laying charges if we are not satisfied with the manner the school or the department handles it,” said Nhlumayo.