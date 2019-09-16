Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: File

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education will this week take tangible steps to deal with crime, with the MEC set to introduce a schools safety programme to restore law and order at the province’s vulnerable schools. The launch would see the department deploying more than 1000 volunteers who would be stationed at problematic schools.

The launch comes in the wake of a number of violent attacks at schools in recent months and incidents involving pupils being perpetrators of crime.

At least four security guards, hired to keep schools safe, had been killed in as many months.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old Sastri College pupil died in hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

It is alleged that a fight broke out on the Greyville school grounds earlier in the day.

According to a source, when the suspects were leaving school, they gathered at a taxi rank nearby and accosted the boy.

“Three shots were fired and he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to hospital, but died shortly thereafter.

“The next day when police went to the school, with the help of security, they were able to point out two boys aged 14 and 15 who were involved in the fight. Further investigations by police, led to the arrests of two more people,” the source revealed.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said a case of murder had been opened.

Speaking before the launch, department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “The department, along with the Premier’s Office will officially launch the programme tomorrow. More than 1000 highly-trained volunteers will also be introduced to the communities, where they will guard schools and ensure that our schools remain safe centres of excellence.”

Mthethwa said the reality was that security guards, teachers and pupils were being killed in schools and the programme was an answer to the calls for government to act swiftly.

“This programme will assist in curbing violence. Very often, you find that the attacks at schools are not necessarily as a result of issues at the school. If people have a grievance with each other, then they will attack the other person’s child at school.”

