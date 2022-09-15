EFF, KZN ANC coalition discussions set to intensify

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s meeting on Wednesday with the KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sboniso Duma and the new provincial leadership is an indication of how coalition discussions between various parties are expected to intensify ahead of the 2024 elections. EFF leader Julius Malema recently opened the door to such a meeting, saying the EFF was open to working with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, despite his party being behind the motion to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from his position over the Phala Phala farm scandal, .

Story continues below Advertisement

Malema said his party had been approached by the newly elected leadership in the provinces, requesting a meeting to discuss the possibility of forming coalition governments, including the governing of municipalities. Malema said they wouldn’t ignore coalition discussions as they wanted the best services for communities. Shivambu said the meeting with Duma, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and provincial treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba at the EFF offices in Gauteng, was related to “generational mission and governance”.

ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the discussions involved potential coalitions and other issues. “We won the most recent elections with a majority but lost out in coalition discussions, because the party at provincial level was described as too arrogant, or there was a belief that other parties wanted to finish off the party. “The new leadership wants to reconnect with parties that have the same principles and are willing to work with the ANC.”

Story continues below Advertisement

KZN EFF leader Vusi Khoza said while they had working relationships with different parties in the province, it was important to look at future coalitions as long as they benefited residents and taxpayers. “The new leadership of the ANC had approached us and these discussions are taking place at the national level.” Khoza said they were willing to engage with all parties in the province as long as they shared the same ideals.

Story continues below Advertisement

Other opposition parties said they were open to coalitions. IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said they wouldn’t rule out coalitions, but they would only work with parties that would put the interest of people first and that wanted to get rid of corruption. “The bigger assignment with the ANC is to heal the wounds of the past and build a new future.”

Story continues below Advertisement