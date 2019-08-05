File photo: ANA/Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL EFF members are mounting an internal revolt against the party’s provincial leadership after they accused it of dismissing members without following due process. The disgruntled members have alleged that the party is in a state of disarray after some members, including councillors, were issued with letters of intention to suspend.

These problems will be brought to the attention of the public when EFF members in UMkhanyakude march to the party’s offices on Wednesday.

However, EFF provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza was unfazed by allegations of divisions within the party, saying that it was stable as evidenced by its performance at the May general elections where it increased its support.

Party insiders said that in Umkhanyakude at least one member had his membership terminated and rejected on re-application. A councillor in Matubatuba, Ntombifuthi Mpontshane, had been expelled but had appealed against the expulsion, and that case was pending, while another member was facing suspension without any reason being put forward.

Mpontshane confirmed that she was in the firing line.

“My case is still with the province, nothing has been happening since I appeared before them in February. I believe I am still in danger because I have not received any letter stating that my suspension has been lifted.”

She said she had been charged with failing to attend party caucuses and failing to do organisational work.

“This is common at this office. Our structures are dysfunctional, we have no real branches or delegates. That is why we are organising this march. We want the national office to be aware of what is happening,” said a source, who asked not to be named.

Another source said: “The party has about 69 councillors in the province, and about 40 of them are facing suspension and have been issued with letters of intention to suspend.”

The source added that it was not only councillors who had been targeted, but regional leaders were also being purged.

One of the councillors facing disciplinary measures is Musa Thwala from Newcastle Municipality, who appeared for a disciplinary hearing on July1.

Thwala declined to speak to The Mercury and the outcome of his case has not been finalised. He is accused of failing to fulfil party duties, including failing to attend party caucuses. Thwala is also accused of failing to observe party rules by issuing a media statement when he was not mandated to do so by the party.

“Thwala and many others have been accused of not availing themselves for organisational work and failure to campaign for the party,” said the source.

Khoza said that as with any organisation, when members failed to live up to the organisation’s ideals, they were put through a normal disciplinary process, adding that they had not fired anyone.

Khoza said they learned of the march through social media and had received no formal notification.

