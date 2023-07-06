EFF MPL warned over cellphone use during sitting of the KZN Legislature

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce demonstrated that she would not tolerate misbehaviour by Members of Provincial Legislature (MPLs), this when she called to order an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPL over the use of a cellphone during a sitting on Thursday. EFF MPL Nkululeko Ngubane was spotted using his phone and engaged in a conversation before eventually leaving the main chamber at the Legislature. The Speaker told the MPL that he had behaved improperly by using his cellphone when the sitting was under way.

“Phone conversations are not allowed inside the chamber, what you did was take your phone, engaged in a conversation and disturbed proceedings in the process,” said Boyce in calling the EFF MPL to apologise. Ngubane gave a half-hearted apology, prompting the Speaker to interject. “When you apologise you do not cloud it with anything else,” Boyce stressed. The EFF MPL heeded the Speaker’s advice and made an apology. “I apologise unconditionally,” said the EFF MPL.