EFF raises questions over the sound system at Zulu King Misuzulu’s coronation

Durban - The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has called for answers from the KwaZulu-Natal government regarding the quality of the sound system that was used at the ceremony for the handing over of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. The EFF said the service providers should account for the poor sound system and the stage which it labelled as an embarrassment.

Sunday’s call came after party leader Julius Malema also raised questions over the quality of the sound system after attending the festivities at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. On his Twitter page, Malema praised the manner in which everyone had conducted themselves, but blamed the ANC for the problems which he said almost ruined the event. “ANC government almost collapsed it by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens,” the EFF leader wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Malema also applauded amabutho (the warriors) for keeping everyone at the venue captivated through song and dance during the ceremony. On Sunday, the newly-elected EFF KZN leader Mongezi Twala revealed that they had written to KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube demanding answers on the poor sound system and the stage. Some of the questions the EFF asked include the name of the company that organised the coronation, the amount spent on the stage, the names of the service providers for the sound system and the stage.

Twala warned that they would raise the matter at any available platform because they wanted the government to account over the event. According to the EFF, the poor sound quality meant that people did not hear the important message which the king delivered to his subjects after receiving the certificate of recognition from the president.