EFF ‘responds to calls’ and speaks on KZN ambitions

EFF leader Julius Malema says they are targeting KwaZulu-Natal as one of the areas the party will look to register a strong performance in the next national elections expected to be held in the coming months. He was speaking during a media briefing in Durban this past week.

Malema said in 2019, the party registered unexpected growth in this province and is now looking to capitalise on that performance. “In 2019, in the national election, the outcome we got here we never expected and that was a call in a way for the people of KZN to say (they) long for the EFF, (they) want the EFF but the EFF is nowhere to be found. So we are here now. “We didn't just come, we were invited in 2019. They (people in KZN) invited us,” adding that the party had obtained more than 300 000 votes without doing much to secure them.

“So how do you get 300 000 votes without doing serious work and not go back where there is potential. So we are here now and it is going to be very difficult for the ruling party (ANC) and the IFP,” said the party’s president. The EFF has registered huge gains in KwaZulu-natal in the national and local government elections with the party close to doubling their representation in both the provincial legislature and in high municipalities like eThekwini. But Political analyst Thembisa Fakude, speaking to the broadcast channel, said the EFF might not grow as well as the party leaders anticipate in KwaZulu-natal.