Effluent polluting the Palmiet River has Westville residents in a froth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Westville residents who live along the Palmiet River have complained about an almost two-metre-high foamy pollutant that has contaminated the river since last week. Retired SABC news cameraman Clive Read, whose home borders the river, said he had spotted the white foam floating on the water. The 22km-long river has around 45km of incoming side streams. Read said the foam had an odour, but the source of the pollution which emerged near his home, 11km downstream from industrial areas, was unclear. He said it was not the first time the stretch of river had been polluted with effluent (treated industrial liquid waste). “It’s coming from industrial areas so it's very difficult to control. Some factories have permission to discharge effluent into the sewage system and what’s happened in the past is that the system breaks and it leaks out.

"Factories need to be educated about this because it affects a lot of people, like the squatters living downstream,” he said.

Read said it was also possible that the pollution could be due to an industrial leak unrelated to the sewage system.

“If it's a private industry leak, the current fines are paltry. There need to be more serious fines,” he said.

Lee D’Eathe, a member of the Palmiet River Valley Conservancy, said the river had experienced repeated instances of pollution in recent weeks.

He said the worst incident had occurred after a fire at a business premises in Pinetown. The pollution was a result of the clean-up operation that followed.

In addition, there were blocked and overflowing sewer systems that polluted the river from Foundry Lane, Harley Street, Sunnybrae Drive and Foreman Road with sewage and foam. In another incident, a discharge of brown sludge was reported in Cherry Road.

He said dedicated local monitors from the Palmiet River Watch had reported the incidents to the municipality, enabling it to locate the sources, trace polluters, clear blockages and fix pipelines.

“Despite registering six to 12 pollution events every month, the often sparkling Palmiet River water belies the shockingly poor state it is in - unfit for human consumption or agricultural use,” D’Eathe said.

“The larger catchment has been described as ‘in a very unhealthy state steadily deteriorating subjected to slow violence and vulnerable’.

"Even the Palmiet plant (Prionium serratum) after which the river is named no longer survives in the catchment.”

He said the river’s health was often so poor that in river health assessment the results were off the charts.

“E coli counts of 330 000 E Coli per 100ml are not unusual. Recent tests, made possible by generous water analysis by Talbot Laboratories (Pty) Ltd, verify that the whole catchment is seriously contaminated with human and chemical waste from top to bottom,” he said.

D'Eathe said the river’s few surviving aquatic creatures had disappeared due to the ongoing pollution.

He said he was often asked who was to blame.

“Wrong conclusions abound and blame is passed to and fro - industry, poor enforcement, the fines, old infrastructure, informal settlements or service delivery. Sure, they all contribute to a greater or lesser degree, depending when and where you are,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would “conduct a thorough investigation and and come up with necessary interventions” to deal with the latest case of pollution.

The Mercury