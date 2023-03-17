EFF’s national shutdown: Police advise freight association to reduce truck volumes

Durban - The Road Freight Association say that SAPS national commissioner General Sehlahle Masemola has advised them to reduce the number of trucks on roads due to the national shutdown planned by the EFF on Monday. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said that Masemola had advised them that freight operations should be minimised for deliveries scheduled before and after March 20.

“His advice was that as few trucks as possible should be active on roads or parked in areas easily accessible to groups that wish to cause damage or loot. Where vehicles, facilities and infrastructure have camera capabilities, any relevant footage of incidents must be made available to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution,” he said. Kelly said that police have also requested any and all verified intelligence or information of events as they occur, be forwarded or shared with the SAPS as expediently as possible. Kelly said that they had also been advised that dangerous goods and non-critical cargoes should be kept off the roads where possible.

“Vehicle recovery and towing companies have been requested to spread their capacity along the key routes to allow for fast clearing of blockages or incidents. Transport companies are requested to allow the closest and fastest-responding recovery company to remove vehicles to safety.” The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) and Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said businesses and the economy could not afford a shutdown. Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Prasheen Maharaj said that the national shutdown had had the potential to derail and further harm the country’s economy, which was in a poor state.

“Businesses are trying to survive, and some are trying to resume their business operations following the July 2021 unrest and the April and May 2022 floods, even with the current state of the economy due to the energy, water and sanitation crisis.We believe a crisis cannot be resolved by using the proposed approach of a shutdown. Ours is to preserve the economy and protect the sustainability of businesses.” Maharaj added that the threat of a national shutdown had the potential to encourage acts of violence and potential vandalism on property and businesses, and was illegal. “Technically, it’s also a form of intimidation in the highest degree; displaying an intention to commit violence and intimidation is a criminal offence.” Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce, said that while they respected others’ right to freedom of expression, they affirmed the constitutional right to freedom and security.