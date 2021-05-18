Eight nominations for Durban at the World Travel Awards

DURBAN - Eight Durban top business travel and tourism establishments have been nominated at the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The city has received four direct nominations this year.

This includes Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination 2021, Africa's Leading City Destination 2021, Africa's Leading Festival and Event Destination 2021, and Africa's Leading Meetings and Conferences Destination 2021.

According to the city, other nominations include King Shaka International Airport for Africa's Leading Airport, Port of Durban for Africa's Leading Cruise Port.

Southern Sun’s Elangeni and Maharani Hotel Conference received a nomination for Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel, while the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre was nominated as Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre 2021.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said receiving several nominations for such a prestigious awards ceremony was a huge boost for the city.

He said that such news could not have come at a better time as the city navigates its way out of the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought immense economic challenges for the tourism sector.

“These nominations are testament to the hard work that we have put in, to market the city to the rest of the world by highlighting the high standards that we, and our establishments, strive to achieve. We call on all residents to rally behind the city by casting their vote in order to bring these awards home,” he said.

Voting is open to the public on the World Travel Awards website and will close on August 9, 2021.

Kaunda said the public was encouraged to show solidarity with the tourism industry and put their weight behind the nominees by casting their vote.

THE MERCURY