Eight state vehicles stolen from district offices









File picture: SAPS (Twitter) Durban - Eight armed robbers stormed the premises of Ndwedwe Local Municipality in Ilembe District and stole eight municipal vehicles this week. The brazen robbery has left the authorities and residents in shock. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said according to information received, the incident took place at about 9pm on Monday. The security guards were allegedly held at gunpoint and tied up before the suspects broke into the administration office, where they stole the vehicle’s keys. The security guards managed to free themselves later and reported the incident at the local police station.

The provincial MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, has called for law-enforcement agencies to “leave no stone unturned” in apprehending the suspects.

She said the stolen assets were crucial to the delivery of services to the poor, especially in the fight against rabies, which was prevalent in the district.

Sithole-Moloi said the district and neighbouring coastal areas were still “key areas of concern”, with 22 new vehicles having been distributed as part of the intensified public education and vaccination efforts to curb the spread of rabies in KZN.

“Apart from losing crucial assets for service delivery, we’re also losing a lot of man hours due to staff being off after traumatic incidents, and this causes the biggest challenge in service delivery and in retaining staff,” said Sithole-Moloi.

She said although hijackings had occurred province-wide, and mostly targeted female employees driving state vehicles, in Ilembe the problem was significant due to the high number of state vehicles stolen in one night.

KZN provincial police spokes- person Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police were offering a R50000 reward for information that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved.

Mbele said a search for the eight suspects was under way, adding that those who had information should contact the police.

“Eight state vehicles were taken from the premises and all eight vehicles are white bakkies.

“A reward has been offered to any individual who may have information that could assist in the investigation or the location of the vehicles,” said Mbele.

