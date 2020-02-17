Gandhi met the pope in the Vatican City last week, following her keynote address on February 11, during World Interfaith Harmony Week, in Italy.
Invited by the Women of Faith Network in Italy, Gandhi addressed government officials, the religious community and people from the Vatican.Scheduled to return to South Africa on the same day, Gandhi said she went to Saint Peter’s Basilica, where thousands of people gather every Wednesday to see the pope.
“We arranged to go there on Wednesday morning, but somebody who had come to the meeting had tickets for us and we were then invited into the Vatican hall, instead of standing outside with the public,” she said.
Describing the inside of the hall, Gandhi said there were many rows of people, with some suffering from disabilities and sickness and a row of newly-weds who were blessed.