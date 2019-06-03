Tafta’s 2018 Elder Abuse Awareness Walk was held in the Durban CBD. This year the walk will take place in Wentworth near Tafta’s John Dunn House on June 14 to commemorate World Elder Abuse Day on June 15.

Durban - There has been an increase of elder abuse as a result of “tougher economic conditions” combined with alcohol and drug abuse, according to Nirode Bramdaw, a board member of the non-profit, public-benefit organisation Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth. Bramdaw, whose organisation has a care provision for the frail and aged and caters for all, was speaking ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness day on June 15.

“With tougher economic conditions coupled with alcohol and drug abuse, the abuse of the aged is becoming increasingly prevalent in economically stressed areas,” he said.

“Adult children have abused and driven their parents, usually a widow, out of their family homes, and we have had to accommodate them at short notice,” Bramdaw said.

On occasion, he added, elderly people had been dropped off at the gate with a “suitcase and nothing else”.

“Very many of our elderly and frail residents do not ever have visits by their family and are left in our care totally,” he said.

Bramdaw added that as a result of illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s,instances of abuse were often unreported.

According to The Association for the Aged (Tafta), elder abuse constitutes a violation of human rights and includes physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, financial and material abuse, abandonment, neglect and serious loss of dignity and respect.

A call to action was made by Tafta to educate residents and community elders on the issues of elder abuse after the deaths of three Durban elders.

“Tafta is calling on collaborative partners in the field of elder care in the Durban community to join them as they plan a multi-stakeholder approach to educate residents and community elders on elder abuse,” Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam said.

She attributed the recent deaths to a system that was not fully equipped to manage the care needs of the ageing population.

“As I read reports on these deaths, they invoked in me a sense of urgency to act with the ultimate goal of ensuring that we can collectively find some solutions to support those elders in desperate need within our communities,” she said.

She added that Tafta attended to 29 abuse cases last year and only four of those cases were reported to SAPS.

“This is indicative of the elders’ resistance to reporting their own family members as perpetrators of the abuse,”said Shamam.

She added that Tafta responded to about four abuse cases monthly, dependent on the willingness of abuse victims to disclose the abuse.

Durban - KZN Social Development spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said that although the department did not have statistics on the abuse of the elderly, they had noted an increase in the reporting of abuse cases.

Ndelu said responsive capacity development programmes, which included the protocol on the management of elder abuse and targeted social workers in all district municipalities, had been implemented.

“The training programme equipped social workers by enhancing their knowledge and skills to assist them in rendering effective protective services to older persons in line with the Older Persons Act,” she said.

Ndelu added that they also had a programme targeting the elderly, their families and the community, aimed at raising their awareness about their rights.

“The department also uses commemorative days, such as World Alzheimer’s Day and International Day for Senior Citizens, for this purpose,” she said.

Shamam said that this year, the sessions would culminate in an awareness walk on June 14 to commemorate World Elder Abuse Day on June 15.

THE MERCURY