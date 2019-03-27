File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The Association for the Aged (Tafta) residents living in independent units will get some relief from rotational load shedding after Eskom announced that there would be no blackouts this week due to the electrical system gradually improving. Prevashni Naidu, Tafta marketing manager, said while most buildings in the complex had generators, residents living on their own in individual units - which did not have back-up generators - had been badly affected by load shedding.

She said these residents relied on a number of apparatuses and assistive devices that are run on electricity.

“These include devices such as humidifiers and mobile breathing units,” Naidu said.

“Those reliant on lifts are afraid of being stuck in the lift for those minutes it sometimes takes for electricity to switch over to generator power when load shedding kicks in,” she said.

As a result, the elderly were emotionally affected as well, she added.

“This level of anxiety extends to feelings of being unsafe as well when electrically powered safety systems, like intruder alert alarms and systems fail during power outages,” she said.

This self-imposed isolation could contribute to conditions such as depression and anxiety,” she said.

Eskom said the improvement in plant performance, replenished diesel and water reserves over the last few days and the increase of imports from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa (lake) to 850MW had positively shifted system performance.

However, the power utility warned that the system continued to be vulnerable and there was still a risk of load shedding.

“Load shedding will only be implemented when absolutely necessary and Eskom will provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all the media platforms,” said Eskom.

