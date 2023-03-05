Elderly woman found murdered in her KwaDukuza home following alleged house robbery

Durban - A 75-year-old woman was found dead in her home in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger, with multiple stab wounds last week. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS received a call for an unresponsive elderly female in the KwaDukuza area.

“On arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue crews, it was discovered that the elderly female was lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds,” he said. Meyrick said the incident appeared to have happened a few hours before IPSS Medical Rescue was contacted. “Unfortunately, the elderly woman was declared deceased on scene,” he said.

He added that the SAPS had been contacted and the scene was handed over to them for further investigation. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that KwaDukuza SAPS were investigating charges of murder and house robbery. She said the 75-year-old woman had been found with multiple stab wounds inside the house.