Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza comforts the76-year-old grandmother who was raped in Gobizembe section in KwaSwayimane. Picture: Supplied.

Durban - Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza was greeted by about 60 elderly women when she visited the home of a 76-year-old grandmother who was raped in Gobizembe section in KwaSwayimane. The grandmother was awakened by a noise and when she arose to investigate, a man grabbed her and raped her.

A spokesperson for the department said the victim and her family were traumatised following the attack, which took place this past weekend.

“We discovered when we arrived that the grandmother was traumatised and dazed. While she was being raped she was assaulted by her attacker, and her good eye was affected. Now she cannot see a thing.”

The elderly women who met the MEC said they now feared for their safety and lives.

Tholakele Ndlovu, 85, broke down as she told the MEC how the attack had affected her.

“It is painful, what I heard about the rape. I live next to her (the victim), and I’m afraid that the suspects will do the same to me,” she said.

The victim’s eldest son said he was shocked by the attack, and that prior to it his mother had lived in safety.

“I don’t know how this happened, and I hope that the suspect is arrested,” he said.

The KwaSwayimane area in uMgungundlovu district gained notoriety in 2012 when two grandmothers aged 94 and 82 were raped in one week.

The department held a number of campaigns aimed at raising awareness about abuse of the elderly and built a R22.3million care centre to protect them against criminals and ensure they did not suffer neglect.

The women expressed their gratitude for the centre, but said that they were taken care of only during the day at the centre, while most attacks on women occurred at night.

Khoza called for an indaba to be held where the elderly could speak of the issues and challenges they faced.

The MEC said it was not only the duty of the department to protect the elderly, but all stakeholders, including the police and community structures.

Social workers were negotiating with the family of the victim to temporarily remove her from her home to a residential facility.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of rape had been opened at Wartburg police station, and the Pietermaritzburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating.

