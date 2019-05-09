



According to Ntombifuthi Masinga, of the Independent Electoral Commission, police effected the arrests after IEC officials raised the alarm.





The IEC has noted that these "extra" votes will still be counted.





The IEC's Mawethu Mosery said people who claimed to have been able to remove the ink after voting will be investigated.





#SAelections2019: Mawethu Mosery of the IEC says claims of people who claim to remove the ink have created discomfort. "That is a tough one but we will go through the process". He says they will conduct an audit from the data from the machines, and check affidavits. — Ole Sihle Mlambo ✍🏿️ (@SihleSays) May 9, 2019

#SAelections2019 Masinga: on 24A - provision was abused, messed up our provision quantities at voting stations. With the Section 24a provision being abused across the country, it ended up not being sufficient. Area managers had their work cut out moving ballot papers. @IOL — Ole Sihle Mlambo ✍🏿️ (@SihleSays) May 9, 2019

Ntombifuthi Masinga. Picture: Sihle Mlambo
Mawethu Mosery addresses the media from the KZN results centre. Video: Sihle Mlambo







Political parties have until Friday to lodge objections.





