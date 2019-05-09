Mawethu Mosery addresses the media from the KZN results centre. Picture: Sihle Mlambo
Durban - Seventeen people have been arrested for allegedly voting more than once in Dannhauser. Two more were arrested in Port Shepstone and one was arrested in Hluhluwe after allegedly trying but failing to vote for a second time. 
According to Ntombifuthi Masinga, of the Independent Electoral Commission, police effected the arrests after IEC officials raised the alarm. 

The IEC has noted that these "extra" votes will still be counted. 

The IEC's Mawethu Mosery said people who claimed to have been able to remove the ink after voting will be investigated. 

Ntombifuthi Masinga. Picture: Sihle Mlambo
Mawethu Mosery addresses the media from the KZN results centre. Video: Sihle Mlambo


Political parties have until Friday to lodge objections.

