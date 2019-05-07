Mayor Zandile Gumede. File photo

DURBAN - EThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is encouraging the public to go out in their numbers and cast their vote in the general and national elections tomorrow in order to strengthen the country’s democracy. Gumede said the City will work with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election without any disruptions.

“We are working hard with IEC and government in ensuring that we achieve peaceful, free and fair elections. We will not allow the aftermath of the strike and floods to disrupt the election,” added Gumede.

Gumede will cast her vote tomorrow at the Amaoti 3 Primary School at 11h00.

The mayor is one of 26.7 million registered South Africans expected to vote on Wednesday.

Ethekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer will be voting in Ward 83 in Umlazi M-Section eNgilosi Lower Primary School at 10h00.

Special voting started yesterday, 6 May and ends today, 7 May at voting stations which are open from 9am to 5pm or at home.

The public can only cast a special vote if they have successfully applied.

This includes 774 094 people who have received permission to cast a special vote.

Of this, 58.4 percent will vote through home visits by election officials while 41.6 percent will vote at voting stations.

To locate their nearest voting station they can call the helpline on 0800 11 8000 for an agent to assist them or visit http://maps.elections.org.za/vsfinder/ to find their voting station.

