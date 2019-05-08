Durban - Very short queues and a steady slow flow of voters were the order of the day at the Ngilosi Primary School voting station in uMlazi section M this morning. As the sun beat down on the voting station, a hand full of voters waited in what cannot even be described as a queue, to be processed before casting their vote.

People wearing ANC clothing set up a marquee outside the school and checked for their members on the voters roll.

Duduzile Zuma, the Ngilosi voting station presiding officer said the station opened on time at 7am and it was quiet and slow in the morning.

However, she said they experienced a "hectic" issue earlier in the morning when they ran out of security box seals.

"There were five boxes without seals but at 9am we sent someone to collect them at uMlazi Cinema," said Zuma.

She said otherwise everything had been running smoothly with no other incidents to report.

Ethekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer arrived at 10am at the Ngilosi voting station to cast her vote.

There was no queue at the time of Peers arrival and under five minutes later she was done and ready to leave.

The deputy mayor stopped outside the school to speak to the people at the ANC marquee before she left.





