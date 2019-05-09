Ngilosi Primary School voting station in uMlazi section M. Picture: Karen Singh

DURBAN - Voting for “change” appeared to be the theme among voters in uMlazi yesterday. “I’m voting for a change in leadership,” said 23-year-old Nduduzo Chiliza at the Ngilosi Primary School voting station in uMlazi Section M.

Chiliza said the youth wanted a new party to win because there must be a change in leadership.

“We’re tired of voting for the party that our parents and grandparents voted for. We need to move forward with a new party,” said Chiliza.

Matho Mthembu, a 62-year-old pensioner from uMlazi, said she was also voting for change and more job opportunities for her children.

“I have three children and five grandchildren and two of my daughters are nurses, but they can’t find work since 2010,” said Mthembu.

A resident from uMlazi K Section, Melta Mdunge, 76, said she hoped her vote would make a difference.

An emotional Mdunge said the government had neglected the elderly, and South Africa was “going from bad to worse”.

Margaret Biyela, 75, said she was voting because she needed change and respect from the government.

“We need special treatment for old people at clinics. We stand in long lines from the morning to the afternoon,” she said.

Another uMlazi K Section resident, Sphiwe Mayeza, 37, said the area had a lot of challenges as some people did not have houses, water or electricity.

Voting at the Settlers Primary School voting station in Merebank went well. Geetha Pillay, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) presiding officer, said there had been an “excellent flow” of people since the station opened.

Rani Chetty, 55, arrived at the voting station with her three sisters.

She said she wanted a “better president who will do better things for us - we want better jobs, housing and schools for our children”.

Voting also went well at the voting station at Clairwood Boys Primary.

The IEC presiding officer at the Clairwood voting station, Thabo Mdlolo, said everything was running smoothly logistically.

“As of midday we’d had 551 voters out of over 3000 expected voters. We have no issues and have even been receiving calls from other stations because we have extra supplies,” said Mdlolo.

THE MERCURY