Electoral Court dismisses appeals of five parties

The Electoral Court has dismissed five cases brought by political parties appealing their exclusion from contesting the elections. On April 19, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) issued a statement announcing that the Electoral Court had rejected the applications of five political parties seeking inclusion on the ballot.

The final five parties remaining on the Electoral Court’s roll, seeking to challenge their exclusion from the impending elections, included Operation Dudula, Arise South Africa, Cape Independence Party, Defenders of the People, and Independent South Africa National Civic Organisation. The IEC expressed its approval of the Electoral Court’s decision to dismiss the five cases against it. “In a consolidated ruling on the five applications, the court issued an identical order, dismissing all of them.