Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ELIMINATING factions within the governing ANC in Pietermaritzburg was needed to turn around the fortunes of the embattled Msunduzi municipality. Current and former ANC councillors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the circumstances behind the collapse of the municipality in 2010 and now, were very similar.

“If you look at the collapse of 2010, the then mayor, speaker, deputy mayor and chief whip did not get along, creating factions that spread to the administration.

“Those factions were the reason the ANC dissolved the executive committee and placed new people to run the municipality,” said the source.

“It is the same behaviour of factions that dragged the municipality down this time and contributed to the current state of affairs.

“Right now we have councillors that are part of factions, and decisions are taken outside of council and are pushed through.

“If councillors that belong to a particular faction are opposed to a particular discussion, they do not show up to council meetings. This has led to decisions being delayed or allowed to lapse.”

DA councillor Bill Lambert, who was in council in 2010, said the situation was much worse this time around.

He singled-out the appointment of Sizwe Hadebe, first as acting municipal manager and then on a full time basis as “the final nail in the coffin”.

“He was imposed on us. The man was already under suspension from his job in Ekurhuleni and the eThekwini municipality had withdrawn a job offer. He was appalling as municipal manager and we could see the city going down in front of our eyes.

“As a capital city, this should be a showpiece for the province instead of the disgrace that it is,” he said.

Rienus Niemand of the ACDP, said current administrator Sbu Sithole is facing a mammoth task.

“He (Sithole) has to unravel a tangle of corruption facilitated by politicians and municipal officials in services like water and electricity where they illegally connect people and the municipality loses revenue.”

ANC chief whip Trueman Magubane said while there were challenges in the ANC caucus, it was important to involve the community in the addressing of those concerns.

“The community needs to be aware of the problems faced by the municipality and the consequences of not paying for services,” he said.

The Mercury