Emergency relief lifeline for SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - In an unprecedented move, President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced a R500 billion economic relief and support package to deal with the ravages of the Covid-19 crisis. R20bn will go directly towards the health service response to the virus. The biggest beneficiaries of Ramaphosa’s intervention measures include municipalities, social grant recipients, small and established businesses, taxi operators and the unemployed. Ramaphosa’s historic address aimed at stimulating the country’s ailing economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak outlined three phases of economic response to the virus. “The first phase began in mid-March when we declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster,” he said. The second phase was aimed at stabilising the economy, while the third phase focused on the strategy to be implemented to drive the recovery of the economy “as the country emerges from this pandemic”.

Detailing what he termed the “extraordinary coronavirus budget”, Ramaphosa said R130bn would be reprioritised from the current budget, while the rest of the funds would be raised from local sources, such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and international finance institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and BRICS Development Bank.

Ramaphosa said R20bn of the budget would be directed to efforts to address the pandemic.

“If we are to successfully manage the anticipated surge in cases and ensure that everyone who needs treatment receives it, we must provide for additional expenditure on personal protective equipment for health workers, community screening, an increase in testing capacity, additional beds in field hospitals, ventilators, medicine and staffing,” he said .

He added that the lockdown had had a devastating impact on municipalities’ revenue.

“A total of R20bn will therefore be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation, public transport and facilities, and providing food and shelter for the homeless.”

Ramaphosa also injected massive additional expenditure to address hunger and social distress to communities across the country.

“Poverty and food insecurity have deepened dramatically in the course of just a few weeks.

“To reach the most vulnerable families in the country, we have decided on a temporary six-month coronavirus grant.

We will direct R50bn towards relieving the plight of those who are most desperately affected by the coronavirus,” said Ramaphosa.

He said this meant that child support grant beneficiaries would receive an extra R300 in May, and from June to October they would receive an additional R500 each month.

“All other grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six months.

“In addition, a special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next six months will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment.”

To address the hunger in many communities across the country, Ramaphosa announced that the Department of Social Development had partnered with the Solidarity Fund, NGOs and community-based organisations to distribute 250000 food parcels across the country over the next two weeks.

He slammed unscrupulous people who were abusing the distribution of food and other assistance for corrupt ends. “We will not hesitate to ensure that those involved in such activities face the full might of the law,” he said.

Ramaphosa also injected an additional R100bn for the protection of jobs and to create jobs.

He said R40bn had been earmarked for income support payments for workers whose employers were not able to pay their wages.

“An additional amount of R2bn will be made available to assist SMEs and spaza shop owners and other small businesses,” he said.

Ramaphosa introduced a R200bn loan guarantee scheme, in partnership with the major banks, the National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank.

“This will assist enterprises with operational costs, such as salaries, rent and the payment of suppliers.

“In the initial phase, companies with a turnover of less than R300million a year will be eligible.

“It is expected that the scheme will support more than 700000 firms and more than 3million employees through this difficult period.

“A number of the banks are ready to roll out the product before the end of the month.

“The government is also working on additional support measures for vulnerable and affected sectors like the taxi industry,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa announced the implementation of tax measures, saying they will provide at least R70 billion in cash flow relief or direct payments to businesses and individuals.

He said companies would also get some relief from the introduction of a four-month holiday from skills development levy contributions, fast-tracking VAT refunds and a three-month delay for filing and first payment of carbon tax.

The Mercury