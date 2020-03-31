Emergency shelters set up for homeless

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - About 1600 homeless people are being housed at emergency shelters set up across Durban to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak during the national 21-day lockdown. The shelters are being rolled out by eThekwini Municipality in partnership with non-profit organisations. Raymond Perrier, the director of the Denis Hurley Centre (DHC), said 10 venues had already opened their doors and more were expected to open. “We expected 800 people. On the first day, 1200 arrived and eventually we helped process 1600,” he said. Perrier said all were screened for health conditions at the Durban Exhibition Centre, which followed the National Institute for Communicable Diseases protocols, and none were presumed to have Covid-19.

He said in the event of anyone displaying symptoms of the virus, they would immediately be moved to Addington Hospital, which is a designated Covid-19 facility.

After processing at the exhibition centre, the homeless were provided with a meal before being taken to the shelters, said Perrier.

“A few of the sites are existing buildings for the most vulnerable - including the DHC for the sick and disabled men.

“The rest are tents in parks with portable ablution facilitates, to which people are transported using municipal buses,” he said.

Perrier said despite some glitches, including the late arrival of meals, mattresses, blankets, water, hygiene packs and toilet paper, the plan was workable.

“Not bad for a system set up in three days - and, we are proud to say, ahead of every other city in the country,” he said. While there are systems in place to manage the crisis, Perrier said key personnel and additional funds were urgently needed.

“A call was put out for volunteers and shelter site managers, and people were generously wanting to help,” he said.

He said once the intake process was completed and the emergency shelters were functioning, there would be a better understanding of personnel needed going forward.

Perrier added it would also be good in due course to provide the shelter residents with extra food, treats and entertainment, such as books, board games and soccer balls.

For those who have any ideas of ways to assist, please email: [email protected]

Meanwhile, about 240 homeless people have been placed in a shelter by the Msunduzi Municipality.

However, some of them have already fled the centre.

While the number of homeless people in Msunduzi is not known, as there is no database, the municipality said it was using this opportunity to build a database of the homeless and street children within the city.

“To date, the Msunduzi Municipality has managed to pick up 240 homeless people.

“This comprises 225 males and 15 females. Currently, there are no minors at the shelter,” said municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha.

She said some of the homeless had left the shelter.

“Security has since been put in place to ensure that the people can’t escape,” she said.

Mafumbatha told The Mercury that it was still not clear how many people had left the shelter and whether there were still homeless people roaming the city.

“That’s why we urge communities to contact the municipality should they identify any person they believe to be a homeless person roaming around in their areas.” She said that the shelter housing the homeless was at the Transnet Building in Mayors Walk.

The shelter has 30 rooms that can house 10 people per room with a spacing of two metres apart.

There is hot and cold water as well as adequate lighting.

Mafumbatha said each person had their own blanket and mattress and had been provided with towels, soap and toilet paper.

She said a food source had been secured for the next few days only and the municipality was looking for donations and assistance.

Anybody who is able to assist can use the following contact details: 0828777391/ 0605773033/ email: [email protected]

The Mercury