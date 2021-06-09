Emerging cane farmers benefit as multi-million rand PPP project boosts sugar industry

DURBAN - A PROJECT to develop small scale farmers has given a lifeline to sugar cane farmers in the South Coast. About 119 emerging local contractors in the farming industry are set to benefit from the development project valued at R126 million.

Illovo Sugar injected R63 million and this is complemented by an equivalent amount from the National Treasury’s Job Fund. For small-scale grower Nomanesi Ngcobo, the project was a dream coming true, with a number of growers desperate for a lifeline. “Sugar cane farming is our bread and butter, allowing us to pay for children’s education, among other things,” Ngcobo said.

“To be part of the cane growers’ community as a black woman makes me happy, especially having come from an impoverished background,” said Ngcobo, who added that she had taken over her late husband’s work as a sugar cane farmer. Illovo Sugar’s Managing Director, Mamongae Mahlare, said the Small-Scale Grower Cane Development Project was a clear validation of the great potential for partnerships between businesses and host communities on the one hand and the government on the other, to help reduce poverty and stimulate economic activity. “We could not have achieved this level of success alone. The confidence of the Jobs Fund, which met us halfway with concessional funding, and the support of other stakeholders including the SA Cane Growers Association and the South African Farmers Development Association, have been integral to this revolutionary project.

Mahlare said the project had created direct jobs in rural communities while implementing socio-economic and enterprise development initiatives and the transfer of valuable farming and business skills. Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza heaped praise on the sugar giant “for the successful culmination of the project”. “The contribution of black commercial farmers in the country's agricultural economy was still low and these low levels of inclusion call for serious intervention from both the government and other stakeholders in driving inclusive growth,” said Didiza.