DURBAN - A Nongoma pensioner was overcome with emotion when his new home was officially handed over to him yesterday. Khekhe Shamase, who lives in KoMbuzi rural area in Nongoma, received the keys to his house from the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Ravi Pillay, yesterday.

“We were a laughing stock in this community and there was nothing we could do, as we only survive with pensions,” Shamase said, as he described what it was like living in a mud house.

The department said the KoMbuzi Rural Housing Project’s total yield on completion would be 1500 units, and the outstanding 1000 units will be rolled out as phase two and phase three at 500 units per phase.

According to Pillay, 491 houses had been completed, with the nine houses still outstanding to be completed in the coming weeks.

Shamase, 78, said living in a mud house was difficult.

“When it rained, there would be water coming in from the roof and we wouldn’t sleep as water would be all over the floor,” he said.

He added that he was also pleased that his new home had an inside toilet.

Shamase said his family of six would also feel safer.

“We were promised a home long ago, but at least it has finally come and I’m very happy. I hope that other people will also get this help as this is a very poor community,” he said.

Pillay said the cost of Phase One of the project was R64.1 million and that this was a huge economic investment, particularly as it relates to rural development.

“The other outstanding 1000 units will be done in the subsequent Phases Two and Three, thus bringing the total cost of the entire KoMbuzi Rural Housing Project to close to R185m invested in this area under the Mandlakazi,” he said.

“We will ensure that Nongoma is covered ward to ward with housing projects in excess of 12000 units covering almost all villages, as is the case with this project, which covers KoMbuzi, eGagasini, Domba, Qondile and Number 7,” said Pillay.

