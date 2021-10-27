Emotional send-off for Jeetendra Jaikissoon who died while facing charges relating to Phoenix murders during July unrest

DURBAN - HUNDREDS of Phoenix residents attended the funeral service of Jeetendra Jaikissoon yesterday. Jaikissoon, who had been in custody after he was arrested for murder in connection with the violence in Phoenix amid the July unrest and looting, died in hospital on Friday.

He had been taken to hospital after complaining of chest pains while he was at Westville Prison. His death has raised questions about the treatment of the accused, arrested in connection with the violence, in custody. The family have called for Jaikissoon’s death to be probed. During his funeral yesterday, emotional tributes were paid by family members and neighbours.

Family member Manoj Harilall, who delivered the eulogy, said Jaikissoon’s appeal to help him get out of prison still haunts him. “Please get me out of here. I cannot make it any longer. I’m tired now. Please speak to Chris and get me out of here. These are the words that will ring in my head daily,” said Harilall. Harilall described Jaikissoon as a loving and humble person.

“Jeeten was a fun-loving and happy-go-lucky person; he was a humble man. Full of love and encouragement.” Jaikissoon’s nephew described him as a second father and a person he could always turn to when in need. “My second father taught me about prayer and I cannot be more grateful. He had the biggest heart. It is very painful for me. I lost two fathers but I have also gained two angels.”

Pastor Mervyn Reddy, who was Jaikissoon’s neighbour, said the community of Phoenix needed to stand together and demand answers about what happened to Jaikissoon. “We must not let this slide and shy away from our responsibility in standing up and making sure that we unite as a community to get answers and hold people accountable for the death of this young man. He was only 39 years old and in the prime of his life. He was robbed of his life, he was robbed of his freedom for 90 days.” Reddy added that the two others who were in custody with Jaikissoon were devastated by his death.

“The other inmates called me this morning to say that they are devastated that Jeeten is gone. They feel like they have lost a member of the family. When you spend 90 days with someone, you become like family.” The two other accused, brothers Ned and Dylan Govender, remain in custody and will appear in court again tomorrow.