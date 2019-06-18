Durban - A Folweni teacher who was killed at school was remembered at his funeral yesterday as a loving, friendly person who had a great sense of humour. Family, friends, neighbours and colleagues gathered at the uMlazi Cinema yesterday for the funeral of Sibonakaliso Nyawose.

Nyawose, a teacher at Masuku Primary School, was shot dead after he arrived at the school in Folweni, south of Durban, on Tuesday last week.

The 48-year-old maths teacher had tied the knot in November last year, and his wife, Ntobe Nyawose, is pregnant.

Smangele Mkhize, Nyawose’s older sister, described her brother as a person who loved everyone.

“He was very strict, but had a lot of jokes as well. Growing up, he was very respectful to everyone. He respected everyone, including his children. Although it’s sad to lose him, I know that he died in a place that he loved,” said Mkhize. Nyawose’s younger brother, Kwenzokuhle Magwaza, said the family were finding it difficult to accept that Sibonakaliso was dead.

Magwaza said that they hoped that law enforcement authorities would arrest the killers soon.

“As much as we have a lot of questions, we’ll allow the police to do their jobs. We’ll be able to find peace if they arrest the murderers. Those involved must be arrested, not only the murderers but those who sent them to do such a cruel act,” said Magwaza.

Kwazi Mshengu, MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, who attended the funeral, said the department was moving with speed to ensure there was safety in schools.

“We want to make a clear call to our communities to ensure that we join hands in protecting our schools so that the environment of teaching and learning is not disturbed.

“Our view is that what happens in our schools is a reflection of what happens in society. The issue of violence and dealing with a criminal act is a matter that we need to deal with at a societal level,” said Mshengu.

Mshengu added that the department wanted to have more funding to deploy more security guards at schools and also to provide fencing for all schools in the province.

