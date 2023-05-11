Empangeni father wants answers after his son, a Durban student, goes missing and is found dead

Durban – The father of a Durban student who was found dead this week after going missing says he wants know what happened to his son. Phakamani Shazi, from Empangeni, said his son, Siyanda, 26, went missing in Durban Central after a night out with friends.

Siyanda was a fourth-year Tourism student at the Durban University of Technology and was living in a student residence in Durban. Shazi said the family last spoke to Siyanda two weeks ago and had assumed that things were going well with him at university. He said that on Sunday, they were shocked to see a Facebook post about a missing person and the picture was of Siyanda.

“We called the number on the poster and the person said that they were looking for Siyanda as he has been missing for over a week. “When I asked when did they last speak to Siyanda, the friend said that it was around 1am a week ago when they had gone out for drinks at a pub in Durban CBD.” The father said he then travelled to to Durban and opened a missing persons case at the Durban Central police station.

He said the family also went to the nightclub where he was last seen but the manager told them that only the police could request the camera footage. He added that the police advised them to also go to government mortuaries and they found Siyanda at the Phoenix mortuary. Shazi said one of the mortuary staff there said Siyanda’s body had been found floating at the harbour.