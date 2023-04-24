Employee killed during robbery at a business in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - A man employed by a metal manufacturer on Doull Street in Pietermaritzburg was fatally wounded during a business robbery on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Pietermaritzburg police were investigating charges of murder and business robbery.

“A 59-year-old known man was fatally shot in his office, allegedly by three unknown suspects in Doull Street, Pietermaritzburg on April 21,” he said. Netshiunda said it was alleged that three suspects entered the office, two of them armed, while the other suspects were waiting outside. “They reportedly stole cash, personal belongings and fled the scene,” he said.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, said the Midlands EMS control room received multiple calls for a person who had been shot in an armed robbery. “Upon arrival it was found that one patient showed no signs of life and was declared dead on scene. “It is alleged that six people entered the property during the robbery and one of the employees was shot,” said Robertson.

Last month, The Mercury reported that four robbery suspects who targeted a Vodacom store on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg were arrested. In the report, a Vodacom spokesperson said the robbers made off with a few devices and accessories, all of which were recovered through the help of the company’s security firm. “We can confirm that there were no injuries sustained during the robbery,” said the spokesperson at the time of the report.