Employees at Stanger Hospital are fearful of returning to work

Durban - Employees at the recently opened General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital in Stanger are working in fear after reports that hospital units had not been properly disinfected after a Covid-19 outbreak. The hospital in the iLembe District was opened on Monday, after it was closed two weeks ago. According to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala there were more than 50 confirmed Covid-19 cases at the facility. “We also extend our gratitude to personnel who have been deployed outside these facilities for saving the day, and ensuring that our people had continued access to primary health-care services,” Zikalala said. Speaking to The Mercury, one of the workers said some of the staff had not gone to work for fear of getting infected.

“We still have people who are waiting for their results. The hospital was not properly disinfected, and that leaves us workers in fear. I prayed so much when I went to work today. A lot of my colleagues have tested positive, so I’m at great risk.”

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Ayanda Zulu, said workers had raised these issues with the union on Monday.

Zulu said most people at the hospital who were affected were staff and patients from the maternity, nursery and theatre wards.

Zulu said their members claimed that not all wards had been fumigated.

“Workers don’t have a choice, they have to work as they are being threatened that they will be fired if they resist working. We are going to continue engaging with the department regarding this matter,” said Zulu.

The hospital was declared a quarantine site and stopped accepting new patients after eight babies, nine mothers, seven doctors and three nurses tested positive for the virus.

The iLembe District has the second most infections in KZN, with 326 confirmed cases.

KZN health department spokesperson, Noluthando Nkosi, said the hospital had been disinfected thoroughly and that workers had already been tested. “The premier did confirm that the hospital had been disinfected. That is the reason it was closed To make sure that it was fumigated,” said Nkosi.

