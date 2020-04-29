Employers urged to apply for UIF funding for workers during lockdown
Ministers in the Economic cluster held a briefing yesterday, detailing progress made following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week of a R500 billion economic stimulus package to fight Covid-19.
Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said it was concerning that few employers were making use of UIF insurance.
“Can we appeal to employers? There are very few who are applying on behalf of their employees for this benefit. We’re asking them to do so, particularly in the farming sector and domestic sector.
“There are vulnerable workers who could benefit from this facility, but they can’t because the employers are not taking advantage on their behalf,” he said.
Meanwhile, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said about 20 000 workers who qualify for UIF Covid-19 funds have not applied for relief.
The minister said he had several concerns about employers that were not assisting employees to access the relief funds provided by the government. The funds will be paid out by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and employers were encouraged to apply on behalf of their workers. Only 38% of a worker's salary would be covered by the fund and not the entire salary.
The minister said so far, over 100,000 companies had applied to access UIF benefits and a total of R3.3 billion had been paid out. He said 59,000 applications had been processed and that 10,000 had been rejected for various errors which may include missing banking details.