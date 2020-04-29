Employers urged to apply for UIF funding for workers during lockdown

Durban - Employers have been urged to apply for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on behalf of their workers so they get salary protection during the lockdown period.

Ministers in the Economic cluster held a briefing yesterday, detailing progress made following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week of a R500 billion economic stimulus package to fight Covid-19.

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said it was concerning that few employers were making use of UIF insurance.

“Can we appeal to employers? There are very few who are applying on behalf of their employees for this benefit. We’re asking them to do so, particularly in the farming sector and domestic sector.

“There are vulnerable workers who could benefit from this facility, but they can’t because the employers are not taking advantage on their behalf,” he said.