The Scottburgh-based Crocworld Conservation Centre has once again demonstrated its commitment to a sustainable natural environment with its successful hatching and rearing of two endangered grey crowned cranes. Pictures: Supplied

Durban - The Scottburgh-based Crocworld Conservation Centre has once again demonstrated its commitment to a sustainable natural environment with its successful hatching and rearing of two endangered grey crowned cranes. “The successful breeding of these Grey Crowned Cranes is a first for Crocworld Conservation Centre. The centre has had an adult pair for the past five years, and we are really excited about the progress being made by these two. They have already grown remarkably well," said Martin Rodrigues, Crocworld Conservation Centre Manager.

The two grey crowned (or lesser crowned) cranes joined the Crocworld Conservation Centre family in March of this year. The centre currently has two of the three crane species – blue crane among them - endemic to South Africa. Following the successful breeding programmes of both the blue crane and the grey crowned crane species, the centre now hopes to start a breeding programme for the wattled crane - South Africa’s most endangered crane species.





The grey crowned crane is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as an endangered species which means it is facing a very high risk of extinction in the wild. They are protected by law in South Africa, and conservation efforts – such as Crocworld Conservation Centre’s– are in place to ensure the survival of the species.

Interesting Facts about Grey Crowned Cranes