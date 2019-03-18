Workers clearing a blocked stormwater drain in KwaMashu yesterday. eThekwini Municipality

DURBAN - The bodies of seven people, who died when flash floods affected various parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week, have been recovered. KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube briefed the media on the death toll and mop-up operations in KwaMashu yesterday.

“As government, we would first like to convey a message of condolence to families who have lost loved ones through these unfortunate incidents. According to reports received so far, a total of seven people have lost their lives as a result of the recent storm,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said the eThekwini disaster management call centre received reports of flooding in several areas, including KwaMashu, Inanda (Amaoti), Ntuzuma, Phoenix and Verulam.

“Other reports were received from western areas including Clermont, KwaDabeka, Quarry Heights and Palmiet,” said Dube-Ncube.

She added that provincial and municipal disaster management officials had been deployed to conduct a physical assessment of the damage and to provide relief where required, including the assistance of other departments.

“We deployed over 2000 workers from the Community Works Programme to assist in the cleaning-up of the mud in people’s houses and the roads,” she said.

Dube-Ncube added that the bridge that community members complained about in KwaMashu had been removed.

EThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said she was pleased that officials were on site dealing with the issue of blocked drains and the temporary bridge that was supposed to be demolished.

“The other bridge has been built, everything is in order,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said the department has activated SA Security Agency (Sassa) and Home Affairs to introduce a special dispensation programme to speedily process documents for the victims of the flood incidents.

In addition, humanitarian relief packages had been distributed and the department would assist with uniforms so children could go to school.

She said reports at this stage estimate the damage caused to houses and infrastructure excluding furniture to be around R100million.

“We have received reports of damage to 3675 RDP houses, 2281 homes in informal settlements and 1006 transit camp units.

“We have also registered 204 stormwater damages, 40 missing manhole covers, 29 sand clearing incidents, 18 damaged roads and 15 sinkholes,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said that in future houses located on the floodplain may need to be relocated.

THE MERCURY