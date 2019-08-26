Anel Durand and Esplin Hoareau can begin planning their wedding after Durand was finally declared a widow, 10 years after her husband died. SE-ANNE RALL

Durban -For the past decade, a Durban North woman had no idea that Home Affairs had failed to declare her a widow. Anel Durand found out by chance that she was still legally married to her deceased husband. Speaking to The Mercury, Durand said she and her fiancé, Esplin Hoareau, had gone to Home Affairs to have their passports renewed.

“The woman at Home Affairs was processing my details and asked me when my husband had passed. I told her he died in 2009 and she didn’t say anything further. I didn’t bother about it and on the way home, I realised that it was possible that I was still married,” she said.

Durand said that when she and Hoareau went back to collect their passports at the Home Affairs branch in Port Shepstone, she asked the official to check her marital status.

“You read so many stories about women who are married to other people and don’t even know it. The woman told me that I was still married to my husband. They had failed to update the details on their system despite me having submitted all the necessary paperwork in 2009,” she said.

The couple, who became engaged more than a year ago and who have been together for the past eight years, then approached ward councillor Pete Graham for assistance.

Graham said he had known the couple for many years.

“Theirs was a love story with no happy ending through the incompetence of Home Affairs. When I became aware of their ordeal, I wanted to help them.

“I contacted our MP, Haniff Hoosen, who then followed up, but we did not get anything back from them. After a while, I sent a follow-up email and was informed that her status had been changed to widow,” he said.

The couple said they were looking forward to planning their big day but were waiting for Hoareau’s daughter to get married next year.

The couple have known each other almost all their lives and lived across from each other as teenagers. Durand found Hoareau 30 years later on Facebook and they began dating.

“We have given ourselves until 2025 to get married,” they joked.

Durand said that if she had not needed to apply for a passport, she would never have known her marital status.

“What about other men and women who are unaware of their status? People should go and find out these things for themselves,” she said.

Home Affairs has since confirmed that Durand’s marital status has been updated.

The Mercury