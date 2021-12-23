'Enormous' pregnant Mozambique spitting cobra rescued from Chatsworth home, 2 still on the property

DURBAN - Snake expert Nick Evans said he was called out to assist a Chatsworth family with three Mozambique spitting cobras yesterday. Evans said he was amazed at the thought of three in one area together.

“Mozambique spitting cobras generally come together to mate in September/October. So to have three at this time of year is unusual. I was intrigued to learn the sexes of the three. Male cobras, from my experience, generally don't get along well, especially when there's a female around,” he said. Walking to the back of the property, Evans said he went to the big ditch-like space where the cobras were spotted on Tuesday. “There were concrete slabs at the bottom, from an old fence, providing good cover. And, I'd imagine they were rarely bothered,” he said.

Evans said he immediately saw the tail of a cobra disappear under the slabs. “Then, we saw another come up the bank. We never saw that one again,” he said. He used a ladder to get to the area and moved the slabs, one by one before getting to the last one.

Evans realised that if all three cobras were under the final slab he would need more hands. “I lifted the slab up, and there was just one cobra. Very disappointing, although I suppose a relief, as it made life easier,” he said. He said the cobra was huge.

“An enormous beast! I quickly grabbed her, and could tell she was gravid (pregnant). The back half of her was very swollen,” said Evans. The cobra was just over 1.5m in length and weighed just over 1kg. Evans added that last summer there were 19 hatchling Mozambique spitting cobras on the property.

“The stuff of nightmares for many. They, thankfully, managed to capture them and relocate them. But I don't think they'd be pleased to have another batch of babies, and they very nearly did,” he said. Evans said he would like to catch the other two to determine whether they were male or female.