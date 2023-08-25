Entrepreneurs describe how Durban Business Fair helped their businesses grow

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality launched its annual Durban Business Fair yesterday and celebrated its 25th anniversary. The launch at La Lucia yesterday featured a panel of business owners who had been part of previous fairs, and they spoke about how the platform and other support provided by the municipality had helped their businesses to grow.

This year, the Durban Business Fair has a vast of number categories, including furniture manufacturing, creative hub, beauty masterclass, agri-hub, tech zone and digital masterclass. Agnes Mhlongo, 65, who has a beading and children’s clothing business, said she had benefited from the workshops hosted as part of the fair. “When I was introduced to the business fair, I had no knowledge of how a business is run, so when I got more information, I understood what was expected of me so that my business could be a success. I got an opportunity to visit other countries and showcase my work and the talent our country has,’’ she said.

Mxolisi Mkhize, from House of Saint Luke, a fashion house, said he got to know about the fair through an advert in The Mercury. “At the fashion fair in September, I will showcase 100 garments, which will be a first for the African continent. This is all through the experience I got from the business fair,’’ he said. Sthembiso Ngubo, from Afromed Ambulance and Emergency Services, said the fair had given him an opportunity to network and learn what is required of a business owner.

“I have employed over 10 people. The business fair not only educates but provides business exposure,’’ he said. Nkazimulo Ngidi from Amabheshu Innovators said the fair taught him the importance of marketing. “It is very important to be in places where you will grow and learn, so the business fair has given me an opportunity to do just that,’’ he said.