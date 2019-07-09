Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ENVIROSERV will have to wait until September to find out if the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) will wholly lift their suspension and allow them to resume full operations at the Shongweni landfill site. However, according to the landfill site management, they may have to close their KwaZulu-Natal division if the decision is not overturned.

In a 25-page document submitted to DEFF, EnviroServ requested that the suspension, which was imposed in April, 2017, be wholly lifted.

The document said if EnviroServ was not permitted to return to normal operating conditions in the short term, the site would be forced to stop accepting waste.

“The board of EnviroServ will again be faced with the likely decision of having to close the site and consequently the KZN division of the company,” the document read.

In April last year, EnviroServ was granted permission by the Durban High Court to accept certain waste streams.

In 2016, EnviroServ came under fire after residents living in the Upper Highway area complained about a smell in the area. Under the banner of Upper Highway Air (UHA), residents united in their calls for the landfill site to be shut down.

In October 2016, the Department of Environmental Affairs issued a compliance notice to the company, instructing the company to cease disposing of hazardous waste and to undertake a series of environmental tests.

EnviroServ chief executive Dean Thompson said the remediation plans for the Shongweni site had been successfully implemented. “EnviroServ has fully complied with all instructions from the relevant national and local authorities, and has the support of the community monitoring committee.

“These developments resulted in the lifting of the compliance notice, two relaxations of the suspension notice and a granting of a long-term trade permit,” Thompson said.

He said these developments placed the company in a position to request complete lifting of the suspension notice.

Acting for UHA, Attorney Charmaine Nel said EnviroServ appealed the decision to suspend their licence in April 2017.

“In December 2017 and again, in March 2019, they were given permission to receive limited waste streams.

“They’ve recently applied to be permitted to resume full trading, including liquid wastes and sulphur-containing wastes, notwithstanding the contents of their own expert reports, stating that there is no way to determine a safe limit of sulphur-containing waste for valley 2,” Nel said.

“The DEA has today informed us that the decision will be delayed for three months in order to allow UHA and EnviroServ to comment on the DEA monitoring data over the next three months, for which we are grateful,” she said.

Nel said EnviroServ had been threatening to shut down its entire KZN operation notwithstanding that only approximately 20 staff of its alleged 300 in the province are engaged at Shongweni, as a ploy to coerce the regulators into allowing it to trade despite any impact.

DEFF spokesperson Albi Modise said following EnviroServ’s appeal, UHA was afforded time to submit their response. Comments had also been soured from the Hazardous Waste Management and Licensing and Air Quality Management Chief Directorates in order for the DEFF to assist Minister Barbara Creecy to reach an informed decision, he said.

Modise said all relevant information was expected to be submitted to their legal unit by mid-September.

