EPWP Furniture Manufacturing Programme participants in training to supply government departments with furniture

Durban - Twenty trainees who are being trained to manufacture furniture under the Expanded Public Works Programme could soon be supplying government departments. This emerged as MEC for Public Works and Human Settlements Sipho ‘KK’ Nkosi interacted with the trainees under the (EPWP) Furniture Manufacturing Programme in Durban, this week.

“This initiative aims to reduce unemployment, empower historically disadvantaged individuals, and function as an exit plan for EPWP participants who are anticipated to use their newly acquired skills to enter the furniture manufacturing industry,” said the department in a statement on Tuesday. The exit plan aims to ensure that EPWP recipients' livelihoods are sustained after their brief work on EPWP projects. There have been complaints that the EPWP programme has been transformed into “long term” employment, contrary to its original purpose, which was to give the people skills so they move on in search of other opportunities using the skills they have learned.