EPWP workers deployed to carry out cleaning operations at KZN schools

Durban - Thousands of people employed through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) will be deployed to carry out cleaning services at various schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The Executive Council Cluster on Social Protection, Community and Human Development (SPCHD) made this recommendation following its meeting on Friday. The cluster is made up of MECs and officials from different portfolios, including education. The MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Peggy Nkonyeni, who chairs the cluster, said: “Several thousand people working on the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) will be drafted in for cleaning services and maintaining hygiene at schools. “Public Works is responsible for the overall co-ordination of EPWP in the province.”

She said they were also concerned with the threats posed to teaching and learning due to vandalism.

Vandalism has left close to 240 schools damaged.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said last week that its offices were expected to open this week - with teachers coming back between May 11 and 18 and pupils coming back in June.

This timeline has not been widely accepted by education activists, teacher unions and political parties, who fear that the reopening could have catastrophic consequences in rural provinces, such as KZN, due to infrastructure challenges.

Equal Education said that according to the education department, 3500 schools required emergency water provisioning, while 3700 had pit latrines as their only form of sanitation.

“The DBE stated that, to ensure social distancing, classroom sizes would be reduced to no more than 40 pupils per class. However, classrooms in townships, and rural schools across the country, are notoriously overcrowded, with more than 60 pupils per class,” it said in a statement.

DA spokesperson on Education, Dr Imraan Keeka, said that even before the pandemic the province had faced infrastructure challenges.

“The department still needs many more of the 100 park homes for storm-damaged schools and, to add to this, hundreds of schools have been vandalised as a result of criminal activity. Whether these schools will be fit for purpose by the time all pupils are back at school is anyone’s guess,” he said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said MEC Kwazi Mshengu would present the provincial plan in the coming days.

“Covid-19 is dealt with in an inter-sectoral approach. We, as education, do not have all the expertise and resources, and we refer to other departments to lead. On matters of education, we will lead,” he said.

The Mercury