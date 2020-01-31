Equal Education slams delay in draft policy on transport









MEC Bheki Ntuli has been slammed for his delay in releasing the draft Scholar Transport policy Durban - Advocacy group Equal Education (EE) was eagerly awaiting the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department’s draft Scholar Transport policy to be published for public comment by midnight yesterday. This is per the agreement secured in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in October last year. However, EE said that by late yesterday afternoon, the draft policy had not been released for public comment. EE approached the courts as a last resort to force the department into drafting a policy that would help determine who should qualify for scholar transport, how it should plan and budget properly, who the relevant role players are, what their roles should be and what alternative modes of transport should be used. EE head of communication Leanne Jansen-Thomas said the policy was crucial in setting out the division of responsibility between the provincial departments of education and transport, planning and implementation, and funding.

EE took the department to court as scholar transport was its responsibility, but since 2017, the learner transport was moved to the transport department.

“The policy is necessary, precisely because of the chaotic provision described in the presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Transport. Additionally, the number of KwaZulu-Natal learners that currently have access to scholar transport is a small proportion of the number of learners cited in the court papers, which was 370000,” Jansen-Thomas said.

The DA’s KZN spokesperson on Transport, Sharon Hoosen, said transport MEC Bheki Ntuli was meant to present the policy to the legislature yesterday, but presented a “watered-down, insubstantial document”.

Hoosen said the failure to present the policy was an indication that the department “has neither the capacity nor the expertise to get to grips with this critical programme”.

But the chairperson of the transport portfolio committee, Siboniso Duma, said he was “taken aback” by Hoosen’s “misrepresentation” to the media that the policy would be presented at the portfolio committee yesterday. He cautioned members against “grandstanding” and pre-empting matters without following due processes.

“The department of transport, as expected, duly obliged and provided an update to the committee on the process of procuring new service providers and presented key areas of improvement in the provision of this important service,” Duma said.

He said he was made aware that the transport department, working together with the education department, had put in place a draft policy on learner transport, and due to the public interest on this matter, they requested to schedule a joint committee between the transport and education portfolio committees.

The Mercury