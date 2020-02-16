Eskom calls off load shedding but warns probability remains high for the week









File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - According to Eskom, rotational load shedding will stop at 9pm on Sunday but the probability of load shedding during the week remains. Eskom said Stage 2 will be stopped as the emergency generation reserves have adequately recovered. "Even with more generating units returning to service by Monday morning, the prognosis for next week is that the probability of load shedding remains. Residents are reminded that due to the constrained and unreliable generation plant as well as any sudden changes in the demand, load shedding may be implemented at short notice," Eskom said. The utility giant said implementing load shedding during the weekend helped to reduce the usage of the emergency diesel reserves and replenished pumped storage schemes which puts them in a better position to meet the new week's demands. However, Eskom warned that despite this there could be a change in the generation plant performance or a sudden increase in demand that could lead to load shedding.

Eskom warned that the chances of load shedding remained high for the next year and a half, at least. This is due to critical maintenance to restore ageing infrastructure.

On Saturday, Eskom implemented Stage 3 load shedding. It was expected to last until Monday.

How to help reduce electricity use:

We appeal to customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing demand:

• Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC

• Switch off your geysers over peak periods

• Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

• Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time

• At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch

The Mercury