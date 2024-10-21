Eskom calls on prepaid customers to update meters

Eskom has urged its prepaid electricity customers to recode their meters by November 24, to avoid service disruptions. Eskom said that after this deadline, meters will no longer accept electricity tokens unless they are updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2.

“In response to recent reports, including one from City Power, Eskom confirms that there will be no extension to the 24 November 2024 deadline for the Token Identifier (TID) update.” Eskom added that the recoding process affects approximately 6.9 million prepaid meters in Eskom-supplied areas. “Failure to recode by the deadline will prevent customers from loading electricity tokens, rendering their meters inoperable. Eskom has already prepared 97% of the meters by pre-coding them, making it simple for customers to complete the process themselves. This Do-It-Yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update.”