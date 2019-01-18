Angry and frustrated KwaZulu-Natal residents yesterday voiced their vehement opposition to Eskom’s request for a 15% annual price hike. File image: IOL

DURBAN - Angry and frustrated KwaZulu-Natal residents yesterday voiced their vehement opposition to Eskom’s request for a 15% annual price hike, saying electricity was already expensive and further increases would make it unaffordable. They were speaking during public hearings held by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) at the Durban International Conference Centre.

Merebank pensioner Angela Govender said her account was in arrears since she received a water and electricity account for R22000 three months ago.

“Every month I pay R1200 towards the bill and there is nothing left to feed my grandchild, whose mother passed away, and my two unemployed sons,” said Govender

She said she was also a widower and was struggling to survive.

“Where am I supposed to get the excess money to pay?” Govender asked. “And they still want to increase the tariff.”

Vusi Zweli, a hostel representative from Ubunye Bamahostela, asked the Nersa panel to consider allowing other companies to compete with Eskom.

“We must not become like Zimbabwe and start burning down buildings. Stop pushing us into a corner and provoking us,” said Zweli.

He said Eskom was corrupt and people needed other electricity suppliers.

Allimuthu Perumal called on Nersa to tell Eskom to “Go home and put your house in order”, before they asked for increases.

Regarding how businesses would cope with the increases, Melanie Veness, the chief executive of the Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business, said companies were under a lot of pressure.

“I don’t think that Eskom should be permitted to recover anything until there has been a full forensic investigation that clearly ascertains what portion of the amounts being claimed through the clearing account process have been prudently and efficiently incurred,” Veness said

She said the private sector cannot afford to fund inefficiency, maladministration or corruption, and it shouldn’t be expected to.

“If this burden is imposed on us, I can assure you, jobs will be lost.

“If this is permitted, then we’re knowingly contributing to the destruction of Eskom and our economy and negatively affecting the lives of every South African now and into the future.”

Desmond D’Sa from the Austerville Project Steering Committee said Eskom’s attempt to influence a tariff increase would be met by stiff opposition.

“They must recover the money that has been stolen,” said D’Sa.

He said residents needed a bigger amount of free basic electricity.

“At least triple the current level of 50kW per household per month so that energy is affordable to poor and working-class people.”

He added that apart from the Eskom price hikes, municipalities added on their own increases and had been ruthless in carrying out disconnections.

He said this had resulted in an increase in illegal connections.

“Children are getting burnt and dying from illegal connections while the fat cats are living in the lap of luxury.”

- THE MERCURY