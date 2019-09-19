File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

Durban - Eskom has moved to reassure customers that there is no planned load shedding on the cards, anytime soon. On Thursday, Eskom released a statement shutting down rumours that there were plans for load shedding set for the remainder of September and October.

According to the statement, the Democratic Alliance had indicated that the energy provider had plans to initiate load shedding.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone had reportedly written a letter to Eskom chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, asking him to confirm that a warning letter had been issued, from Eskom, to municipalities. She had given Mabuza 24 hours to respond.

When Mabuza failed to respond, Mazzone called on the service provider to "come clean about rolling blackouts."

"The utility has continuously failed in its mandate to deliver reliable and sustained provision of electricity and it seems it is yet again set to fail millions of South Africans and the country’s already weak economy, by not generating enough energy. This will have a devastating effect on the lives of people and will bring economic activity in these municipalities to a halt. Eskom has time and again landed our country in deep trouble. Experts estimate that each stage of rolling blackouts, costs the country R1 billion per stage, per day," she said.

Responding to Mazzone's statement, Eskom said they had not communicated to any stakeholder that there will be load shedding.

"Eskom communicated its summer plan on September 4 at a media briefing held at Megawatt Park, where we indicated that while no load shedding is expected over summer the risk however remains as the system is still tight and vulnerable, as we ramp up plant maintenance," a statement from Eskom said.

It added: "Following a statement by the Democratic Alliance’s regarding possible loadshedding, Eskom’s Acting Group Chief Executive Jabu Mabuza is open to discuss details with Mazzone. Eskom continues to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand."

Eskom has said customers will be promptly notified of any changes.

The Mercury