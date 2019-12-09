Eskom: 'Stage 6 loadshedding is no cause for alarm'









Picture: Raw Pixel Durban - Power giant, Eskom, has assured residents that they have the situation under control. In a statement issued on Monday evening, Eskom said: "Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled as we take out 6000mw on a rotational basis." Earlier in the day, Eskom announced that they would be implementing Stage 6 loadshedding from 6pm until 11pm due to a shortage of capacity. "The power supply to the incline conveyors feeding coal to the silos at Medupi power station failed causing coal-feeding issues resulting in a loss of a number of units," Eskom said. "At Kriel, there was flooding at both the Kriel mine and the power station leading to no coal deliveries via the conveyor belt."

"Camden experienced abnormally hight rain at approximately 250mm over the past week leading to flooding impacting the boiler and turbine hall and other critical infrastructure that is connected to coal supply and handling inside the station."

"Our technical teams have been hard at work and we are starting to see recovery at Medupi. The include conveyor belts are not feeding coal into the station to a limited degree."

"We assure customers that loadshedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout. Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the sytem is being effectively controlled as we take out 6000MW on a rotational basis."

Eskom further urged customers to reduce demand as a concerted effort can help avoid or lessen the level of loadshedding.

"As we are experiencing rainy and cooler weather conditions in some parts of the country, we ask that you use efficient heating to keep warm and switch off your geysers over peak periods," Eskom said.

