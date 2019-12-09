Durban - Power giant, Eskom, has assured residents that they have the situation under control.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, Eskom said: "Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled as we take out 6000mw on a rotational basis."
Earlier in the day, Eskom announced that they would be implementing Stage 6 loadshedding from 6pm until 11pm due to a shortage of capacity.
"The power supply to the incline conveyors feeding coal to the silos at Medupi power station failed causing coal-feeding issues resulting in a loss of a number of units," Eskom said.
"At Kriel, there was flooding at both the Kriel mine and the power station leading to no coal deliveries via the conveyor belt."